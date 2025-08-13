Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) average volume reaches $1.57M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.98. Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has traded in a range of $18.51-$28.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1946.37%. With a float of $217.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 227 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.15%, operating margin of 45.58%, and the pretax margin is 20.18%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kite Realty Group Trust is 1.04%, while institutional ownership is 96.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 307,089. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,576 shares at a rate of $22.62, taking the stock ownership to the 697,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 27,250 for $27.99, making the entire transaction worth $762,728. This insider now owns 705,002 shares in total.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1946.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.9 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%.

During the past 100 days, Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) raw stochastic average was set at 55.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.37 in the near term. At $21.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.67 billion has total of 219,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 841,840 K in contrast with the sum of 4,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,400 K and last quarter income was 110,320 K.