Knife River Corp (KNF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 833,760 K

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $88.35. Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has traded in a range of $71.96-$108.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.03%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.55%. With a float of $56.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4761 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.13%, operating margin of 8.77%, and the pretax margin is 6.96%.

Knife River Corp (KNF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Knife River Corp is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 93.62%.

Knife River Corp (KNF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 2.84) by -0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.42% during the next five years compared to 8.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knife River Corp’s (KNF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.69, a number that is poised to hit 2.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knife River Corp (KNF)

The latest stats from [Knife River Corp, KNF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.52%.

During the past 100 days, Knife River Corp’s (KNF) raw stochastic average was set at 64.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.98 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.45. The third major resistance level sits at $99.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.68.

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.27 billion has total of 56,664K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,899 M in contrast with the sum of 201,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 833,760 K and last quarter income was 50,600 K.