Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) kicked off at the price of $70.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) opened higher 4.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $67.26. Price fluctuations for KTB have ranged from $50.00 to $96.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.35% at the time writing. With a float of $54.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.57 million.

The firm has a total of 13200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.0%, operating margin of 12.67%, and the pretax margin is 10.87%.

Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kontoor Brands Inc is 1.83%, while institutional ownership is 92.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 687,173. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’24, when Company’s EVP, Global Brands President sold 9,070 for $89.97, making the entire transaction worth $816,028. This insider now owns 37,546 shares in total.

Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.26) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kontoor Brands Inc, KTB], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.58%.

During the past 100 days, Kontoor Brands Inc’s (KTB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.93. The third major resistance level sits at $74.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.37.

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Key Stats

There are currently 55,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,608 M according to its annual income of 245,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,260 K and its income totaled 73,870 K.