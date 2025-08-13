Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) volume exceeds 0.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock price up 5.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $35.06. KLIC’s price has ranged from $26.62 to $52.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 373.33%. With a float of $50.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2746 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.18%, operating margin of -0.18%, and the pretax margin is 3.63%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 95.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 1,095,600. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09 ’24, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 11,391 for $49.52, making the entire transaction worth $564,121. This insider now owns 20,838 shares in total.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 373.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC)

Looking closely at Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.86%.

During the past 100 days, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s (KLIC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.09. However, in the short run, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.07. Second resistance stands at $38.98. The third major resistance level sits at $40.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.38.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.94 billion, the company has a total of 52,146K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 706,230 K while annual income is -69,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,410 K while its latest quarter income was -3,290 K.