Last month’s performance of 0.27% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) was 1.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.82. A 52-week range for DV has been $11.52 – $23.11.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.64% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.18%. With a float of $137.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1197 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.1%, operating margin of 11.87%, and the pretax margin is 12.84%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is 16.24%, while institutional ownership is 81.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11 ’25, was worth 49,586. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,220 shares at a rate of $22.34, taking the stock ownership to the 85,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,220 for $21.91, making the entire transaction worth $48,650. This insider now owns 85,882 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.21) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.31% during the next five years compared to 16.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 3.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.71%.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 65.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.12 in the near term. At $15.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.50. The third support level lies at $14.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are 163,628K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 656,850 K while income totals 56,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 189,020 K while its last quarter net income were 8,760 K.