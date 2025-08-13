Last month’s performance of 0.62% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) opened higher 3.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $88.25. Price fluctuations for ALSN have ranged from $80.39 to $122.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 11.09%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.26% at the time writing. With a float of $83.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.41%, operating margin of 31.25%, and the pretax margin is 29.19%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 100.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 169,306. In this transaction SVP, Global MSS of this company sold 1,788 shares at a rate of $94.69, taking the stock ownership to the 13,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,788 for $94.69, making the entire transaction worth $169,306.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.98) by 0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.54% during the next five years compared to 11.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

The latest stats from [Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, ALSN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was superior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.64%.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.12. The third major resistance level sits at $94.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.52. The third support level lies at $86.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are currently 83,617K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,225 M according to its annual income of 731,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 814,000 K and its income totaled 195,000 K.