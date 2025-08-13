Last month’s performance of 12.73% for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is certainly impressive

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) on Tuesday, soared 3.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.62. Within the past 52 weeks, LAUR’s price has moved between $14.45 and $25.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 24.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.78%. With a float of $125.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.23%, operating margin of 24.25%, and the pretax margin is 24.08%.

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Laureate Education Inc is 14.64%, while institutional ownership is 88.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 165,121. In this transaction SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 7,232 shares at a rate of $22.83, taking the stock ownership to the 280,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,232 for $22.83, making the entire transaction worth $165,121.

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.16) by 0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.05% during the next five years compared to 24.18% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.75 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

The latest stats from [Laureate Education Inc, LAUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.22%.

During the past 100 days, Laureate Education Inc’s (LAUR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.41. The third major resistance level sits at $28.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.04. The third support level lies at $24.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.92 billion based on 147,363K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,567 M and income totals 296,470 K. The company made 524,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 95,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.