Last month’s performance of 14.14% for Knowles Corp (KN) is certainly impressive

Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) on Tuesday, soared 4.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.7. Within the past 52 weeks, KN’s price has moved between $12.19 and $21.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.76%. With a float of $83.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.89 million.

In an organization with 5500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.21%, operating margin of 9.38%, and the pretax margin is 6.75%.

Knowles Corp (KN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Knowles Corp is 2.65%, while institutional ownership is 104.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 421,361. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,047 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 39,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29 ’25, when Company’s Vice President, Controller sold 10,000 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $209,400. This insider now owns 62,537 shares in total.

Knowles Corp (KN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.26) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) Trading Performance Indicators

Knowles Corp (KN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knowles Corp (KN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.90%.

During the past 100 days, Knowles Corp’s (KN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.78. However, in the short run, Knowles Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.85. Second resistance stands at $21.11. The third major resistance level sits at $21.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.57. The third support level lies at $19.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.77 billion based on 85,888K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 553,500 K and income totals -237,800 K. The company made 145,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.