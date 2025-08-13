Last month’s performance of 15.15% for Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) was 5.89% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.6. A 52-week range for CTOS has been $3.03 – $6.64.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 31.78% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.67%. With a float of $64.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.56 million.

In an organization with 2619 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.82%, operating margin of 8.83%, and the pretax margin is -0.16%.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Custom Truck One Source Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Custom Truck One Source Inc is 71.53%, while institutional ownership is 25.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30 ’25, was worth 32,574,540. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,143,635 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 156,743,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 8,143,635 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $32,574,540. This insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in total.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.03) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.55%.

During the past 100 days, Custom Truck One Source Inc’s (CTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.81. However, in the short run, Custom Truck One Source Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.04. Second resistance stands at $6.16. The third major resistance level sits at $6.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. The third support level lies at $5.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Key Stats

There are 226,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,802 M while income totals -28,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 511,480 K while its last quarter net income were -28,380 K.