Last month’s performance of -2.72% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) is certainly impressive

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has traded in a range of $1.27-$2.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.63%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.35%, operating margin of 11.2%, and the pretax margin is -5.24%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 2.41%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.25) by -0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s (SID) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 149.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.9 million. That was better than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.49%.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0535 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0594 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6096. However, in the short run, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4562. Second resistance stands at $1.4825. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3451. The third support level lies at $1.3188 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.90 billion has total of 1,326,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,100 M in contrast with the sum of -480,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,887 M and last quarter income was -23,010 K.