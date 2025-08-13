Last month’s performance of 2.78% for Saia Inc (SAIA) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) was 7.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $281.49. A 52-week range for SAIA has been $229.12 – $624.55.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.72% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.75%. With a float of $26.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.56 million.

In an organization with 15300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.6%, operating margin of 12.25%, and the pretax margin is 11.82%.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Saia Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Saia Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 112.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 823,292. In this transaction Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of this company sold 1,980 shares at a rate of $415.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,980 for $415.80, making the entire transaction worth $823,292.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 3.53) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 25.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Saia Inc (SAIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc (SAIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.01%.

During the past 100 days, Saia Inc’s (SAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $284.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $386.64. However, in the short run, Saia Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $307.11. Second resistance stands at $313.00. The third major resistance level sits at $324.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $289.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $278.05. The third support level lies at $272.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Key Stats

There are 26,636K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.02 billion. As of now, sales total 3,209 M while income totals 362,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 817,120 K while its last quarter net income were 71,390 K.