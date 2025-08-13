Last month’s performance of 25.22% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) opened lower -0.96% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.43. Price fluctuations for AUPH have ranged from $5.29 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1520.83% at the time writing. With a float of $116.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.51%, operating margin of 19.99%, and the pretax margin is 24.02%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is 11.73%, while institutional ownership is 47.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 10,120,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.12, taking the stock ownership to the 11,029,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 200,000 for $11.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,336,000. This insider now owns 11,329,500 shares in total.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1520.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%.

During the past 100 days, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AUPH) raw stochastic average was set at 90.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.51 in the near term. At $11.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.10. The third support level lies at $10.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Key Stats

There are currently 131,630K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 235,130 K according to its annual income of 5,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,010 K and its income totaled 21,510 K.