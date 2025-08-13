Last month’s performance of -35.41% for Azitra Inc (AZTR) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) opened lower -7.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for AZTR have ranged from $0.16 to $0.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.29% at the time writing. With a float of $20.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.68 million.

In an organization with 12 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.1%, operating margin of -184904.51%, and the pretax margin is -158090.86%.

Azitra Inc (AZTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Azitra Inc is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 2.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13 ’24, was worth 5,648.

Azitra Inc (AZTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.48) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azitra Inc (AZTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azitra Inc (AZTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.73%.

During the past 100 days, Azitra Inc’s (AZTR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0149 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0236 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2345, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3368. However, in the short run, Azitra Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1533. Second resistance stands at $0.1596. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1656. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1410, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1350. The third support level lies at $0.1287 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) Key Stats

There are currently 20,676K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10 K according to its annual income of -8,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,070 K.