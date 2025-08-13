Last month’s performance of 35.71% for 3D Systems Corp (DDD) is certainly impressive

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 29.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has traded in a range of $1.32-$5.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -25.85% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.58%. With a float of $130.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1833 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.08%, operating margin of -63.69%, and the pretax margin is -31.02%.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corp is 4.08%, while institutional ownership is 49.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 231,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,091,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer sold 115,971 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $447,648. This insider now owns 331,955 shares in total.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.09) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) saw its 5-day average volume 6.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.28%.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1400 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1300 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6300. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.5000 in the near term. At $2.7300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6500. The third support level lies at $1.4300 if the price breaches the second support level.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 311.03 million has total of 136,413K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 440,120 K in contrast with the sum of -255,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 94,540 K and last quarter income was -36,990 K.