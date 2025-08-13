Last month’s performance of -4.40% for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) stock price up 3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $23.91. ASB’s price has ranged from $18.32 to $28.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -17.66%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.64%. With a float of $164.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.78 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.07%, operating margin of 9.08%, and the pretax margin is 9.02%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 85.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 300,158. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 12,910 shares at a rate of $23.25, taking the stock ownership to the 319,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $24.71, making the entire transaction worth $172,970. This insider now owns 49,495 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.84% during the next five years compared to -17.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Associated Banc-Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

The latest stats from [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.09%.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 81.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.33. The third major resistance level sits at $25.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.69. The third support level lies at $23.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.10 billion, the company has a total of 165,848K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,113 M while annual income is 123,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 612,510 K while its latest quarter income was 111,230 K.