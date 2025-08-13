Last month’s performance of 43.25% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is certainly impressive

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.75. Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has traded in a range of $9.58-$28.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -16.72%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.37%. With a float of $79.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.88%, operating margin of 7.43%, and the pretax margin is 5.75%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Wolverine World Wide, Inc is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 106.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 351,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,854 shares at a rate of $27.33, taking the stock ownership to the 45,758 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $27.19, making the entire transaction worth $407,850. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.22) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.06% during the next five years compared to -16.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s (WWW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)

The latest stats from [Wolverine World Wide, Inc, WWW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.27 million was superior to 1.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.66%.

During the past 100 days, Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s (WWW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.31. The third major resistance level sits at $28.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.51. The third support level lies at $26.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.25 billion has total of 81,254K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,755 M in contrast with the sum of 47,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 474,200 K and last quarter income was 26,800 K.