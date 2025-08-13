Last month’s performance of 5.45% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) is certainly impressive

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) on Tuesday, soared 0.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.19. Within the past 52 weeks, OHI’s price has moved between $35.04 and $44.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -0.44%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.39%. With a float of $294.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.78%, operating margin of 62.27%, and the pretax margin is 44.12%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 72.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 100,394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $40.16, taking the stock ownership to the 18,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,500 for $40.36, making the entire transaction worth $100,900.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.4) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.38% during the next five years compared to -0.44% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI)

The latest stats from [Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, OHI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.31 million was inferior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.45%.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.89. The third major resistance level sits at $41.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.63. The third support level lies at $39.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.93 billion based on 295,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,051 M and income totals 406,330 K. The company made 282,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 136,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.