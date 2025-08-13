Last month’s performance of -5.52% for American Express Co (AXP) is certainly impressive

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) on Tuesday, soared 2.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $296.23. Within the past 52 weeks, AXP’s price has moved between $220.43 and $329.14.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.42%. With a float of $694.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $696.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.53%, operating margin of 16.71%, and the pretax margin is 16.71%.

American Express Co (AXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Express Co is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 87.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 18,360,246. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 61,721 shares at a rate of $297.47, taking the stock ownership to the 9,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 16,998 for $294.83, making the entire transaction worth $5,011,520. This insider now owns 9,001 shares in total.

American Express Co (AXP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 3.28) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

American Express Co (AXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.24, a number that is poised to hit 3.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Co (AXP)

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.50%.

During the past 100 days, American Express Co’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.08 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $305.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $292.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $306.03 in the near term. At $308.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $312.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $299.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $295.66. The third support level lies at $292.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 211.00 billion based on 695,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 74,201 M and income totals 10,129 M. The company made 19,933 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,885 M in sales during its previous quarter.