Last month’s performance of 54.92% for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) is certainly impressive

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $134.06. Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has traded in a range of $64.79-$146.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.64%. With a float of $51.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.82%, operating margin of 10.93%, and the pretax margin is 9.72%.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Co is 1.83%, while institutional ownership is 109.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 3,477,735. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 40,422 for $140.47, making the entire transaction worth $5,678,166. This insider now owns 41,920 shares in total.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.92) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Modine Manufacturing Co’s (MOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.71%.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Co’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.53 in the near term. At $146.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $151.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.79. The third support level lies at $131.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.46 billion has total of 52,490K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,584 M in contrast with the sum of 184,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 682,800 K and last quarter income was 51,200 K.