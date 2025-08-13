Last month’s performance of 9.07% for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) opened higher 3.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $57.34. Price fluctuations for PSTG have ranged from $34.51 to $73.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.42% at the time writing. With a float of $308.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.94 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.12%, operating margin of 3.03%, and the pretax margin is 5.56%.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pure Storage Inc is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 11,988,523. In this transaction Chief Visionary Officer of this company sold 198,749 shares at a rate of $60.32, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Visionary Officer sold 187,740 for $60.02, making the entire transaction worth $11,268,155. This insider now owns 663,925 shares in total.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.37) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.51%.

During the past 100 days, Pure Storage Inc’s (PSTG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.79 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.67. However, in the short run, Pure Storage Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.98. Second resistance stands at $60.54. The third major resistance level sits at $61.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.27. The third support level lies at $56.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Key Stats

There are currently 326,832K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,168 M according to its annual income of 106,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 778,490 K and its income totaled -14,000 K.