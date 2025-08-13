Last month’s performance of 9.56% for NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) stock price up 1.88% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.4. NWG’s price has ranged from $8.55 to $14.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 13.89% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.19%. With a float of $4.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.04 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.28%, operating margin of 23.22%, and the pretax margin is 23.22%.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group Plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11 ’25, was worth 310,094,988. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11 ’24, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 83,051,558 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $290,514,351.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.72% during the next five years compared to 13.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NatWest Group Plc ADR’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG)

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.21%.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group Plc ADR’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.71 in the near term. At $14.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.52. The third support level lies at $14.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.29 billion, the company has a total of 4,049,676K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,567 M while annual income is 6,136 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,709 M while its latest quarter income was 1,651 M.