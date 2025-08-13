Lazard Inc (LAZ) 20 Days SMA touches 2.04%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) stock price up 4.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $51.53. LAZ’s price has ranged from $31.97 to $61.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.04%. With a float of $92.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3263 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.16%, operating margin of 13.45%, and the pretax margin is 13.26%.

Lazard Inc (LAZ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Lazard Inc is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 3,763,016. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 85,894 shares at a rate of $43.81, taking the stock ownership to the 113,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s CEO & Chairman sold 64,539 for $45.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,940,114. This insider now owns 170,285 shares in total.

Lazard Inc (LAZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.65% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lazard Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Inc (LAZ)

Looking closely at Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.57%.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Inc’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.78. However, in the short run, Lazard Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.67. Second resistance stands at $55.36. The third major resistance level sits at $56.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.56.

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.09 billion, the company has a total of 112,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,052 M while annual income is 279,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 796,000 K while its latest quarter income was 55,350 K.