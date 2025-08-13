Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) to new highs

On Tuesday, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) was 1.78% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.81. A 52-week range for ABR has been $8.43 – $15.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.47%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -43.97%. With a float of $184.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 659 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.61%, operating margin of 66.06%, and the pretax margin is 31.29%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbor Realty Trust Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 130,608. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,821 shares at a rate of $9.45, taking the stock ownership to the 192,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod bought 4,500 for $8.74, making the entire transaction worth $39,319. This insider now owns 68,413 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.42) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.5 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.34%.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.12 in the near term. At $12.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.72.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

There are 192,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.31 billion. As of now, sales total 1,427 M while income totals 264,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 301,990 K while its last quarter net income were 34,290 K.