Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock price down -1.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.17. BEAM’s price has ranged from $13.52 to $35.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -20.88%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.69%. With a float of $90.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 483 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 3.69%, operating margin of -739.94%, and the pretax margin is -661.31%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc is 10.66%, while institutional ownership is 96.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 991,667. In this transaction insider of this company sold 48,374 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,073,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 876 for $20.12, making the entire transaction worth $17,625. This insider now owns 64,864 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.67% during the next five years compared to -20.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beam Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.51, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Looking closely at Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.79%.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.48. However, in the short run, Beam Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.44. Second resistance stands at $18.03. The third major resistance level sits at $18.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.48.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.71 billion, the company has a total of 101,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,520 K while annual income is -376,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,470 K while its latest quarter income was -102,290 K.