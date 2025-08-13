Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) to new highs

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CODI has traded in a range of $5.98-$24.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.51%. With a float of $66.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3156 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.36%, operating margin of 10.5%, and the pretax margin is 4.15%.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Diversified Holdings is 11.76%, while institutional ownership is 51.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 33,000. In this transaction insider of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $22.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 135,274 for $23.05, making the entire transaction worth $3,118,066. This insider now owns 7,456,197 shares in total.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/31/2024, the organization reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.43) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compass Diversified Holdings’s (CODI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.57%.

During the past 100 days, Compass Diversified Holdings’s (CODI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.10.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 520.63 million has total of 75,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,198 M in contrast with the sum of 12,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 548,720 K and last quarter income was 11,920 K.