Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing First Busey Corp (BUSE) to new highs

First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) on Tuesday, soared 3.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.36. Within the past 52 weeks, BUSE’s price has moved between $18.40 and $28.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.13%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.39%. With a float of $85.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1509 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.07%, operating margin of 10.65%, and the pretax margin is 14.89%.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Busey Corp is 4.15%, while institutional ownership is 59.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 67,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $22.35, taking the stock ownership to the 498,568 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $23.25, making the entire transaction worth $58,125. This insider now owns 83,568 shares in total.

First Busey Corp (BUSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.54) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) Trading Performance Indicators

First Busey Corp (BUSE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.47%.

During the past 100 days, First Busey Corp’s (BUSE) raw stochastic average was set at 77.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.50 in the near term. At $23.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.06.

First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.07 billion based on 89,066K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 663,360 K and income totals 113,690 K. The company made 292,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 47,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.