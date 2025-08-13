Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) to new highs

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE: FCF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.24. Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has traded in a range of $13.54-$19.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.48%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.71%. With a float of $102.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1485 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.38%, operating margin of 23.08%, and the pretax margin is 30.66%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corp is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 74.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 36,484. In this transaction EVP/Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,190 shares at a rate of $16.66, taking the stock ownership to the 90,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 39,774 for $16.58, making the entire transaction worth $659,453.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.36) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Commonwealth Financial Corp’s (FCF) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF)

Looking closely at First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE: FCF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.16%.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corp’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 86.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.47. However, in the short run, First Commonwealth Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.01. Second resistance stands at $17.20. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.01.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 104,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 699,690 K in contrast with the sum of 142,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 183,680 K and last quarter income was 33,400 K.