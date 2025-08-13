Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) to new highs

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.71. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has traded in a range of $17.95-$44.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -41.92%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.38%. With a float of $41.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.25%, operating margin of -13.68%, and the pretax margin is -17.83%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Fox Factory Holding Corp is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 97.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 20,418. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 7,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’24, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 1,315 for $41.28, making the entire transaction worth $54,289.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.42) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fox Factory Holding Corp’s (FOXF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Looking closely at Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.61%.

During the past 100 days, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s (FOXF) raw stochastic average was set at 80.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.41. However, in the short run, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.25. Second resistance stands at $29.86. The third major resistance level sits at $30.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.65.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.20 billion has total of 41,801K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,394 M in contrast with the sum of 6,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 374,860 K and last quarter income was 2,740 K.