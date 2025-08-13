Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Masco Corp (MAS) to new highs

On Tuesday, Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) opened higher 3.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $68.9. Price fluctuations for MAS have ranged from $56.55 to $86.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.37%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.69% at the time writing. With a float of $208.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.25%, operating margin of 17.55%, and the pretax margin is 14.85%.

Masco Corp (MAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Masco Corp is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 96.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 225,302. In this transaction VP – Chief HR Officer of this company sold 3,139 shares at a rate of $71.78, taking the stock ownership to the 33,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,139 for $71.78, making the entire transaction worth $225,302.

Masco Corp (MAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.09) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.56% during the next five years compared to 11.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Masco Corp (MAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corp (MAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.17 million, its volume of 2.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.37%.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corp’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.98 in the near term. At $72.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.72.

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

There are currently 209,364K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,828 M according to its annual income of 822,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,051 M and its income totaled 270,000 K.