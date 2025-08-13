Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) to new highs

On Tuesday, National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) was 1.19% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $22.75. A 52-week range for EYE has been $9.56 – $25.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.86%. With a float of $77.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13411 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.61%, operating margin of 0.43%, and the pretax margin is -0.45%.

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward National Vision Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of National Vision Holdings Inc is 2.34%, while institutional ownership is 113.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 73,710. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF MERCH. & MC OFFICER of this company sold 3,900 shares at a rate of $18.90, taking the stock ownership to the 3,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 15,983 for $19.13, making the entire transaction worth $305,751.

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.06) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Looking closely at National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.54%.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 82.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.19. However, in the short run, National Vision Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.31. Second resistance stands at $23.60. The third major resistance level sits at $24.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.77.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

There are 79,196K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.82 billion. As of now, sales total 1,823 M while income totals -28,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 486,420 K while its last quarter net income were 8,730 K.