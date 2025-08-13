Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Novagold Resources Inc (NG) to new highs

On Tuesday, Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) opened higher 1.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. Price fluctuations for NG have ranged from $2.26 to $6.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -9.87%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $304.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novagold Resources Inc is 25.17%, while institutional ownership is 51.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 20,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,824 shares at a rate of $5.23, taking the stock ownership to the 51,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $41,000. This insider now owns 22,348 shares in total.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.08% during the next five years compared to -9.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novagold Resources Inc (NG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 76.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

Looking closely at Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.69%.

During the past 100 days, Novagold Resources Inc’s (NG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. However, in the short run, Novagold Resources Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.95. Second resistance stands at $6.02. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.63.

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Key Stats

There are currently 406,898K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -45,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -54,280 K.