Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) to new highs

On Tuesday, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) opened higher 16.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Price fluctuations for SLNH have ranged from $0.36 to $5.31 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $20.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.85 million.

The firm has a total of 48 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.2%, operating margin of -175.46%, and the pretax margin is -208.47%.

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Soluna Holdings Inc is 25.68%, while institutional ownership is 6.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 2,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 26,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,000 for $2.48, making the entire transaction worth $2,480. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Soluna Holdings Inc, SLNH], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.09%.

During the past 100 days, Soluna Holdings Inc’s (SLNH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0511 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1066 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6259, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5483. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5678. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6131. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4689, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4153. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3700.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Key Stats

There are currently 18,216K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,020 K according to its annual income of -63,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,940 K and its income totaled -7,560 K.