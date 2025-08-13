Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TD Synnex Corp (SNX) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) stock price up 3.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $145.62. SNX’s price has ranged from $92.23 to $149.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.97% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.01%. With a float of $77.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.92 million.

The firm has a total of 23000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.74%, operating margin of 2.1%, and the pretax margin is 1.52%.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of TD Synnex Corp is 6.42%, while institutional ownership is 93.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 122,189. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 862 for $146.39, making the entire transaction worth $126,188. This insider now owns 49,777 shares in total.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.63% during the next five years compared to -3.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TD Synnex Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TD Synnex Corp (SNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TD Synnex Corp, SNX], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.68%.

During the past 100 days, TD Synnex Corp’s (SNX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $152.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.59. The third major resistance level sits at $156.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.79.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.41 billion, the company has a total of 82,467K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,452 M while annual income is 689,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,946 M while its latest quarter income was 184,920 K.