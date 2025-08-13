Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) to new highs

On Tuesday, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) opened lower -0.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $105.24. Price fluctuations for VRNA have ranged from $22.50 to $105.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.21% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.84% at the time writing. With a float of $77.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.99 million.

The firm has a total of 209 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.72%, operating margin of -116.27%, and the pretax margin is -131.25%.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verona Pharma Plc ADR is 9.75%, while institutional ownership is 75.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 142,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,808 shares at a rate of $13.14, taking the stock ownership to the 79,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 9,464 for $13.14, making the entire transaction worth $124,392. This insider now owns 84,856 shares in total.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.41) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verona Pharma Plc ADR, VRNA], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.70%.

During the past 100 days, Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s (VRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.42. The third major resistance level sits at $105.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.96.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Key Stats

There are currently 81,830K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,280 K according to its annual income of -173,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,140 K and its income totaled 11,920 K.