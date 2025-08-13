Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) to new highs

On Tuesday, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) was 6.78% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $77.45. A 52-week range for WAL has been $57.05 – $98.10.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.93% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.49%. With a float of $104.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.38 million.

The firm has a total of 3524 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.49%, operating margin of 20.34%, and the pretax margin is 20.34%.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Alliance Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of Western Alliance Bancorp is 5.12%, while institutional ownership is 87.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 209,775. In this transaction CBO for Regional Banking of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $83.91, taking the stock ownership to the 24,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,500 for $83.91, making the entire transaction worth $209,778.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 1.89) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.65% during the next five years compared to 7.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Alliance Bancorp, WAL], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.50%.

During the past 100 days, Western Alliance Bancorp’s (WAL) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.67. The third major resistance level sits at $88.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.35.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Key Stats

There are 110,369K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.13 billion. As of now, sales total 5,084 M while income totals 787,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,303 M while its last quarter net income were 230,400 K.