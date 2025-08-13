LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 483,490 K

On Tuesday, LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) was 7.90% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $56.93. A 52-week range for LGIH has been $47.17 – $125.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.41%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.33%. With a float of $20.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1170 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.06%, operating margin of 13.7%, and the pretax margin is 17.09%.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LGI Homes Inc stocks. The insider ownership of LGI Homes Inc is 12.56%, while institutional ownership is 87.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 264,955. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company sold 3,489 shares at a rate of $75.94, taking the stock ownership to the 634,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s President and COO sold 1,105 for $75.94, making the entire transaction worth $83,914. This insider now owns 27,102 shares in total.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.53) by 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.29% during the next five years compared to 3.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

The latest stats from [LGI Homes Inc, LGIH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.66%.

During the past 100 days, LGI Homes Inc’s (LGIH) raw stochastic average was set at 51.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.61. The third major resistance level sits at $67.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.95.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) Key Stats

There are 23,057K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.42 billion. As of now, sales total 2,203 M while income totals 196,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 483,490 K while its last quarter net income were 31,530 K.