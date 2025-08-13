LoanDepot Inc (LDI) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) on Tuesday, soared 12.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LDI’s price has moved between $1.01 and $3.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.93%. With a float of $77.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.31%, operating margin of 6.76%, and the pretax margin is -13.66%.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LoanDepot Inc is 62.53%, while institutional ownership is 13.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 536,791. In this transaction Executive Chair & Interim CEO of this company sold 267,326 shares at a rate of $2.01, taking the stock ownership to the 9,072,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair & Interim CEO sold 121,597 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $243,437. This insider now owns 9,340,097 shares in total.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.04) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.64%.

During the past 100 days, LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1767 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1110 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6477. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0267 in the near term. At $2.1333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4867.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 635.54 million based on 329,911K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,060 M and income totals -98,330 K. The company made 282,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.