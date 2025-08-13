Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,941 M

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) on Tuesday, soared 6.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $90.04. Within the past 52 weeks, LPX’s price has moved between $78.82 and $122.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.99%. With a float of $68.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.00 million.

In an organization with 4300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.29%, operating margin of 13.57%, and the pretax margin is 13.43%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Louisiana-Pacific Corp is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 105,544. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,179 shares at a rate of $89.52, taking the stock ownership to the 18,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,179 for $89.52, making the entire transaction worth $105,548.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.89) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.67 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.22%.

During the past 100 days, Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s (LPX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.84. However, in the short run, Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.60. Second resistance stands at $99.61. The third major resistance level sits at $103.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.12.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.66 billion based on 69,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,941 M and income totals 420,000 K. The company made 755,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.