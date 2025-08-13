Macerich Co (MAC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.66. Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has traded in a range of $12.48-$22.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.19%. With a float of $250.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.28%, operating margin of 30.27%, and the pretax margin is -42.78%.

Macerich Co (MAC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Macerich Co is 0.72%, while institutional ownership is 100.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 114,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $16.40, taking the stock ownership to the 9,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 56,000 for $17.75, making the entire transaction worth $993,832. This insider now owns 226,500 shares in total.

Macerich Co (MAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.12) by -0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Macerich Co’s (MAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.74%.

During the past 100 days, Macerich Co’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.88 in the near term. At $18.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.70.

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.39 billion has total of 252,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 918,200 K in contrast with the sum of -194,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 249,220 K and last quarter income was -50,120 K.