Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 76,530 K

On Tuesday, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) was 7.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.42. A 52-week range for MNKD has been $3.38 – $7.63.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.75%. With a float of $297.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 407 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.62%, operating margin of 26.09%, and the pretax margin is 11.17%.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mannkind Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Mannkind Corp is 2.89%, while institutional ownership is 57.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 296,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,367 shares at a rate of $3.94, taking the stock ownership to the 830,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary sold 7,466 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $29,416. This insider now owns 841,719 shares in total.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

The latest stats from [Mannkind Corp, MNKD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.08 million was superior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.34%.

During the past 100 days, Mannkind Corp’s (MNKD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Key Stats

There are 306,828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 285,500 K while income totals 27,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 76,530 K while its last quarter net income were 670 K.