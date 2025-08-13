Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.81%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $158.59. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has traded in a range of $115.10-$183.10.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.52% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.52%. With a float of $303.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.78%, operating margin of 3.76%, and the pretax margin is 3.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corp is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 78.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 1,293,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,392 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,392 for $175.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,293,600.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.09) by 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.18% during the next five years compared to 20.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s (MPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.75, a number that is poised to hit 3.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.75%.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corp’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 64.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $160.97 in the near term. At $162.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $164.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.69. The third support level lies at $154.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.37 billion has total of 304,020K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 138,864 M in contrast with the sum of 3,445 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,799 M and last quarter income was 1,216 M.