Marcus Corp (MCS) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.63. Over the past 52 weeks, MCS has traded in a range of $12.81-$23.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 260.00%. With a float of $22.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8550 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.05%, operating margin of 2.99%, and the pretax margin is 1.21%.

Marcus Corp (MCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Marcus Corp is 25.64%, while institutional ownership is 62.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 42,805. In this transaction Pres., Marcus Theatres Corp* of this company sold 5,139 shares at a rate of $8.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Pres., Marcus Hotels & Resorts sold 935 for $8.26, making the entire transaction worth $7,720. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Marcus Corp (MCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.43) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 260.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marcus Corp’s (MCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marcus Corp (MCS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.99%.

During the past 100 days, Marcus Corp’s (MCS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.67 in the near term. At $16.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.94.

Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 468.37 million has total of 31,311K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 735,560 K in contrast with the sum of -7,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 206,040 K and last quarter income was 7,320 K.