Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.21% last month.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $70.53. Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has traded in a range of $49.22-$100.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.48%. With a float of $31.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.16%, operating margin of 23.41%, and the pretax margin is 5.02%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp is 8.76%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 27,883,615. In this transaction Director of this company bought 412,449 shares at a rate of $67.61, taking the stock ownership to the 3,708,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 337,551 for $68.11, making the entire transaction worth $22,989,991. This insider now owns 4,045,984 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.62) by 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.09% during the next five years compared to 12.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s (VAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

The latest stats from [Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, VAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was inferior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.58. The third major resistance level sits at $77.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.35. The third support level lies at $69.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.55 billion has total of 34,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,967 M in contrast with the sum of 218,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,246 M and last quarter income was 69,000 K.