Matador Resources Co (MTDR) volume exceeds 2.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.23. Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has traded in a range of $35.19-$64.04.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 56.93% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.63%. With a float of $115.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.18 million.

In an organization with 452 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.3%, operating margin of 38.81%, and the pretax margin is 33.02%.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Matador Resources Co is 7.23%, while institutional ownership is 91.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 245,850. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $49.17, taking the stock ownership to the 6,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 300 for $40.31, making the entire transaction worth $12,093. This insider now owns 36,867 shares in total.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.89 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.65) by 0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 56.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Matador Resources Co’s (MTDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.23%.

During the past 100 days, Matador Resources Co’s (MTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.17. However, in the short run, Matador Resources Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.12. Second resistance stands at $48.78. The third major resistance level sits at $49.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.06.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.91 billion has total of 124,494K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,505 M in contrast with the sum of 885,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 895,310 K and last quarter income was 150,230 K.