Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) 20 Days SMA touches 37.87%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) opened higher 10.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. Price fluctuations for MATV have ranged from $4.34 to $19.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.61% at the time writing. With a float of $53.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.66%, operating margin of -20.19%, and the pretax margin is -24.74%.

Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mativ Holdings Inc is 2.77%, while institutional ownership is 90.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 32,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.40, taking the stock ownership to the 16,113 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $5.78, making the entire transaction worth $57,800. This insider now owns 44,732 shares in total.

Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.28) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.58%.

During the past 100 days, Mativ Holdings Inc’s (MATV) raw stochastic average was set at 99.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.75 in the near term. At $11.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.75.

Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) Key Stats

There are currently 54,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 569.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,981 M according to its annual income of -48,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 525,400 K and its income totaled -9,500 K.