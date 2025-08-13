Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.72% last month.

Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) on Tuesday, soared 6.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Within the past 52 weeks, MEI’s price has moved between $5.08 and $17.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.32%. With a float of $32.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.80 million.

In an organization with 7300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.59%, operating margin of -2.28%, and the pretax margin is -4.78%.

Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Methode Electronics, Inc is 7.29%, while institutional ownership is 91.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 101,390. In this transaction SVP Global Automotive Business of this company bought 15,150 shares at a rate of $6.69, taking the stock ownership to the 15,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 32,733 for $6.46, making the entire transaction worth $211,357. This insider now owns 32,733 shares in total.

Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI) Latest Financial update

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.3) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.57 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Methode Electronics, Inc (MEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%.

During the past 100 days, Methode Electronics, Inc’s (MEI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.95. However, in the short run, Methode Electronics, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.11. Second resistance stands at $7.25. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. The third support level lies at $6.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 245.39 million based on 35,207K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,048 M and income totals -62,600 K. The company made 257,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.