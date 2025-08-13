MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.06%

On Tuesday, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) was 3.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.62. A 52-week range for MFIC has been $10.18 – $14.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.53%. With a float of $92.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.94%, operating margin of 36.32%, and the pretax margin is 54.17%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MidCap Financial Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 32.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 10,015. In this transaction Director of this company bought 800 shares at a rate of $12.52, taking the stock ownership to the 2,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $12.40, making the entire transaction worth $619,990. This insider now owns 101,666 shares in total.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.42) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC)

The latest stats from [MidCap Financial Investment Corporation, MFIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was inferior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.07%.

During the past 100 days, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation’s (MFIC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.35. The third major resistance level sits at $13.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.59. The third support level lies at $12.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) Key Stats

There are 93,304K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.22 billion. As of now, sales total 301,780 K while income totals 98,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,700 K while its last quarter net income were 30,330 K.