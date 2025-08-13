Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.67%

On Tuesday, Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) was 4.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.31. A 52-week range for MIR has been $9.11 – $22.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.46%. With a float of $217.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2860 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.68%, operating margin of 5.61%, and the pretax margin is 1.91%.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mirion Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Mirion Technologies Inc is 6.89%, while institutional ownership is 83.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 10,655,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Nuclear & Safety President sold 22,166 for $21.30, making the entire transaction worth $472,138. This insider now owns 142,770 shares in total.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.09) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.76%.

During the past 100 days, Mirion Technologies Inc’s (MIR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.63 in the near term. At $22.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.97. The third support level lies at $20.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Key Stats

There are 233,966K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.22 billion. As of now, sales total 860,800 K while income totals -36,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 222,900 K while its last quarter net income were 8,300 K.