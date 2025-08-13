Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) with a beta value of 1.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has traded in a range of $5.27-$8.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 133.07%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.44%. With a float of $97.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6640 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.14%, operating margin of 18.34%, and the pretax margin is 11.49%.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Mister Car Wash Inc is 70.09%, while institutional ownership is 33.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 38,968. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,357 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 75,637 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,904 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $207,832. This insider now owns 4,578,350 shares in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.07) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.51% during the next five years compared to 133.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mister Car Wash Inc’s (MCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.59 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.75%.

During the past 100 days, Mister Car Wash Inc’s (MCW) raw stochastic average was set at 19.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.03 in the near term. At $6.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.51.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.93 billion has total of 327,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 994,730 K in contrast with the sum of 70,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 265,420 K and last quarter income was 28,600 K.