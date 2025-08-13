Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) average volume reaches $606.52K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $797.51. Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has traded in a range of $438.86-$959.64.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 72.75% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.60%. With a float of $46.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.89 million.

The firm has a total of 4017 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.31%, operating margin of 25.98%, and the pretax margin is 27.31%.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power System Inc is 3.93%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 166,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Global Operations sold 39,999 for $780.00, making the entire transaction worth $31,199,220. This insider now owns 121,605 shares in total.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 4.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.97) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.53% during the next five years compared to 72.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Monolithic Power System Inc’s (MPWR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 38.40, a number that is poised to hit 4.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Monolithic Power System Inc, MPWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.76%.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power System Inc’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $732.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $657.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $855.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $870.19. The third major resistance level sits at $896.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $814.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $788.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $773.37.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.26 billion has total of 47,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,207 M in contrast with the sum of 1,787 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 664,570 K and last quarter income was 133,730 K.